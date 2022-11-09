Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Pasadena Private Wealth LLC

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 321,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,298 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 14.5% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $42,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTV. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $2.33 on Wednesday, reaching $137.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,103,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,294,223. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $151.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.72.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

