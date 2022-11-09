Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.14-$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $460.00 million-$463.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $487.73 million. Varonis Systems also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.17-$0.18 EPS.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Varonis Systems from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lowered Varonis Systems from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen cut their price target on Varonis Systems from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Craig Hallum downgraded Varonis Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Varonis Systems from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.31.
Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.03. The stock had a trading volume of 56,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,229. Varonis Systems has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $65.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.52. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.05.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 35.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 91.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 48.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.
Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.
