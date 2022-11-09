Vector Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:VGR)

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 6,800 put options on the company. This is an increase of 9,900% compared to the average volume of 68 put options.

Vector Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VGR traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,958. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.09. Vector Group has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $17.39.

Vector Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vector Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $160,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,769.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vector Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 54.5% in the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 32,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

