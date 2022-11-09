Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Benchmark from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on VECO. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Veeco Instruments from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Veeco Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.33.

VECO opened at $18.32 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $942.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.27. Veeco Instruments has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $32.40.

Veeco Instruments ( NASDAQ:VECO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Veeco Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VECO. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the first quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 1,463.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 125.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 30.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

