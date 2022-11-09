Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Trading Down 6.8%

Shares of Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) dropped 6.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.54 and last traded at $3.57. Approximately 24,140 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,517,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Velo3D in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.40 price target for the company.
Velo3D Stock Down 3.4 %
The firm has a market cap of $625.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 3.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.16.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Velo3D
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Velo3D in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Velo3D in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Velo3D in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Velo3D in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Velo3D in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.00% of the company’s stock.
Velo3D Company Profile
Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.
