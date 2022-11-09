Velodyne Lidar’s (VLDR) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VLDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.48.

NASDAQ VLDR opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.22. Velodyne Lidar has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $7.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.26.

Velodyne Lidar ( NASDAQ:VLDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.15. Velodyne Lidar had a negative return on equity of 65.56% and a negative net margin of 384.36%. The business had revenue of $11.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLDR. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 64.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 31,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 12,546 shares in the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Velodyne Lidar by 61.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 16,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 39.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers surround-view lidar for autonomous vehicles, drones, security, mobile robots, and mapping applications; and solid state lidar for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous applications. The company also provides Vella Development Kit that provides access to lidar-based perception software paired with sensors; Intelligent Infrastructure Solution for monitoring traffic networks and public spaces to generate real-time data analytics and predictions for enhancing traffic and crowd flow efficiency; and Vella software solution, a data curation software platform.

