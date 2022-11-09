Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Markel by 500.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Markel by 300.0% during the second quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 28 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.
In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 83 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,213.86 per share, with a total value of $100,750.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,450.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Markel stock opened at $1,218.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of -124.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,163.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $1,064.09 and a 12 month high of $1,519.24.
Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.
