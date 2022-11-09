Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 3,001 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,698 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 535,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Performance

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average of $5.94. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $7.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.73.

(Get Rating)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.