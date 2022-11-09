Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,026 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth $320,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 17,890.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 31,308 shares during the period. Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,791,000. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on CoStar Group from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CoStar Group to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.64.

CSGP stock opened at $80.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 15.36 and a quick ratio of 15.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.22 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.14. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $84.71.

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $107,321.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,689. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $107,321.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,689. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $288,058.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

