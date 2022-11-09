Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $576,000 Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,828,000 after buying an additional 8,091,570 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 60.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,346,000 after buying an additional 2,904,140 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 3,527.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,735,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,690,000 after buying an additional 2,660,158 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 922.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,043,561 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,939,000 after buying an additional 1,843,765 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 3,668.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,890,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,406,000 after buying an additional 1,840,555 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 135,371 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total transaction of $4,360,299.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,339,137.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $64,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,890.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 135,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total transaction of $4,360,299.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,339,137.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 371,406 shares of company stock valued at $11,422,636. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.19.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $32.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.86. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 6.14%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading

