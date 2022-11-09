Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $640,000 Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 476.2% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 87.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BIIB. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Biogen from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Biogen from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Biogen from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Biogen from $321.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Biogen from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.32.

In related news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $286.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $292.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $243.23 and its 200-day moving average is $219.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.19.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.61. Biogen had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 27.64%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.77 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

