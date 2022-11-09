Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $690,000 Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,217 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,804 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,616 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth $227,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 83.0% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 40.7% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,223 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 89.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBA opened at $38.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.75. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The firm has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.40%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.08.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

