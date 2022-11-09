Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $735,000 Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,139 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 60.1% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CAG. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Shares of CAG opened at $35.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.41 and its 200-day moving average is $34.18. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 110.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $221,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $221,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $757,737.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at $3,712,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Articles

