Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $763,000 Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Loews in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in Loews in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Loews by 131.7% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Loews in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 181.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Loews Stock Performance

Shares of L opened at $55.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.16 and a 200 day moving average of $57.93. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $49.36 and a 12 month high of $68.20.

Loews Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Loews

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Loews’s payout ratio is 6.25%.

In other Loews news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 47,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.08 per share, with a total value of $1,919,791.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,526,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,760,546,087.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 274,630 shares of company stock valued at $10,802,190. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on L. TheStreet lowered Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Loews Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

See Also

