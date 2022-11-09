Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $864,000 Stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,527 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 45,303 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

FNB opened at $14.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. F.N.B. Co. has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.03.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $379.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.67 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other F.N.B. news, insider James Orie sold 51,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $652,379.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,731.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider James Orie sold 51,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $652,379.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,731.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Malone sold 29,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $401,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,779.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on FNB. Raymond James boosted their target price on F.N.B. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

