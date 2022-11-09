Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.77.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

NYSE:SPG opened at $115.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.12 and a 200 day moving average of $104.81. The company has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $1.80 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 116.86%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

