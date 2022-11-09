Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Invests $559,000 in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZTA. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Azenta in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Azenta in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Azenta in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Azenta in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Azenta in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Azenta Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AZTA stock opened at $41.93 on Wednesday. Azenta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.61 and a 12 month high of $124.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Azenta had a net margin of 391.34% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $132.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AZTA. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Azenta from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Azenta from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Azenta from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Azenta to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Azenta

In other Azenta news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson bought 4,350 shares of Azenta stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.62 per share, with a total value of $250,647.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 100,571 shares in the company, valued at $5,794,901.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson acquired 4,350 shares of Azenta stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.62 per share, with a total value of $250,647.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,794,901.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew Mcmanus acquired 8,625 shares of Azenta stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $501,543.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 29,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,506.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Azenta Profile

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

