Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,028 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid during the second quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 65.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid during the first quarter worth $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid during the first quarter worth $46,000. 3.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on NGG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on National Grid in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,225 ($14.10) to GBX 1,150 ($13.24) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upgraded National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,120.00.

National Grid Stock Performance

National Grid Profile

NGG opened at $56.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of $47.22 and a 52 week high of $80.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.72.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

