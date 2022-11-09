Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,541 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Cigna by 4.8% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 790 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cigna by 2.7% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Cigna by 1.0% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates raised its position in Cigna by 20.5% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 229 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Cigna by 1.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CI opened at $327.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.85. The stock has a market cap of $100.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $329.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CI shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cigna from $330.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen lifted their target price on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $271.00 price objective (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.92.

In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,051,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,098. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

