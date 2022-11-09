Verge Price Tops $0.0026 on Top Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. Verge has a market capitalization of $42.54 million and approximately $4.95 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Verge has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,487.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.51 or 0.00323139 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00022023 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00120329 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.49 or 0.00751933 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00562335 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005738 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00230392 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,513,878,838 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

