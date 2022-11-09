Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Cut to Neutral at BTIG Research

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) was downgraded by BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial cut Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens initiated coverage on Vericel in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vericel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of Vericel stock traded down $5.40 on Wednesday, reaching $17.65. 1,923,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,507. Vericel has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $46.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.70 and a 200 day moving average of $26.66. The company has a market capitalization of $832.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.05 and a beta of 1.99.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vericel by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,105,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $271,566,000 after buying an additional 32,155 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Vericel by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,400,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,631,000 after buying an additional 458,219 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Vericel by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,543,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,858,000 after buying an additional 19,685 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vericel by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 907,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,676,000 after buying an additional 571,139 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Vericel by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 820,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,650,000 after buying an additional 166,533 shares during the period.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

