Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Stock Rating Lowered by Truist Financial

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on VCEL. Stephens assumed coverage on Vericel in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Vericel from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.
Vericel Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VCEL traded down $4.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.33. 47,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,833. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.66. The company has a market cap of $864.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.72 and a beta of 1.99. Vericel has a 52 week low of $22.06 and a 52 week high of $46.30.
Institutional Trading of Vericel
About Vericel
Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.
