Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Stock Rating Lowered by Truist Financial

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on VCEL. Stephens assumed coverage on Vericel in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Vericel from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL traded down $4.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.33. 47,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,833. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.66. The company has a market cap of $864.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.72 and a beta of 1.99. Vericel has a 52 week low of $22.06 and a 52 week high of $46.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCEL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vericel by 100,000.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Vericel in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 106.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

