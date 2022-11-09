VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,258 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $4,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in VeriSign by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in VeriSign by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in VeriSign by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in VeriSign by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in VeriSign by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of VeriSign to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

VeriSign Price Performance

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.05, for a total value of $123,856.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,448,922.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.05, for a total value of $123,856.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,448,922.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total transaction of $139,334.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,824 shares of company stock worth $1,179,373. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $180.73 on Wednesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.25 and a 12 month high of $257.03. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.05.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.04. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.07% and a negative return on equity of 47.71%. The company had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

About VeriSign

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

See Also

