Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,178 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $9,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 2,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.2% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 16.6% during the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.7% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.55.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 0.4 %

VRSK traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.27. 5,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,905. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.05 and a 1 year high of $231.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.53. The firm has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 34.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 19.25%.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.78, for a total transaction of $424,099.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,053,065.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $179,223.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 2,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.78, for a total transaction of $424,099.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,053,065.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,019 shares of company stock valued at $807,876. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

