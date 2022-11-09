Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Declares $0.63 Quarterly Dividend

Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.
Veritiv Stock Up 10.2 %
Shares of NYSE:VRTV opened at $119.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.85 and its 200-day moving average is $122.55. Veritiv has a 1 year low of $85.57 and a 1 year high of $161.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.46.
Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $1.62. Veritiv had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Veritiv will post 21.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently commented on VRTV. StockNews.com started coverage on Veritiv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Veritiv from $155.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.
Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing and Print Management (Publishing).
