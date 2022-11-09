Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Declares $0.63 Quarterly Dividend

Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTVGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.

Shares of NYSE:VRTV opened at $119.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.85 and its 200-day moving average is $122.55. Veritiv has a 1 year low of $85.57 and a 1 year high of $161.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTVGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $1.62. Veritiv had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Veritiv will post 21.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Veritiv by 1,390.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Veritiv during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veritiv by 243.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Veritiv by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Veritiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRTV. StockNews.com started coverage on Veritiv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Veritiv from $155.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing and Print Management (Publishing).

