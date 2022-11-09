Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Declares $0.63 Quarterly Dividend

Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.

Veritiv Stock Up 10.2 %

Shares of NYSE:VRTV opened at $119.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.85 and its 200-day moving average is $122.55. Veritiv has a 1 year low of $85.57 and a 1 year high of $161.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Get Veritiv alerts:

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $1.62. Veritiv had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Veritiv will post 21.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veritiv

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Veritiv by 1,390.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Veritiv during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veritiv by 243.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Veritiv by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Veritiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRTV. StockNews.com started coverage on Veritiv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Veritiv from $155.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Veritiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing and Print Management (Publishing).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.