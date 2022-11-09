Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,319 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apriem Advisors raised its position in Verizon Communications by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 19,400 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 427,269 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $21,405,000 after purchasing an additional 60,470 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp raised its position in Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,345,197 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $119,019,000 after purchasing an additional 96,404 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 7,011 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,088,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.02. 227,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,160,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.94. The firm has a market cap of $159.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.6525 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.60.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

