Vertcoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $124,945.00 (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 13% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. Vertcoin has a market cap of $9.60 million and $124,945.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000906 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 19.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16,214.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.07 or 0.00321566 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00024021 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00120640 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.77 or 0.00752081 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $96.01 or 0.00592956 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006132 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00236046 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,416,410 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

