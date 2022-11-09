Vertcoin (VTC) Price Down 14.1% Over Last Week

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 9th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000898 BTC on major exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $10.10 million and approximately $136,178.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17,192.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.40 or 0.00321980 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00022228 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00121078 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.77 or 0.00759978 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.83 or 0.00562749 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005803 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.59 or 0.00230084 BTC.

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,414,722 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

