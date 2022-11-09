VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by National Bankshares from C$19.00 to C$15.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 141.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on VerticalScope from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of VerticalScope from C$26.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of VerticalScope from C$26.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Get VerticalScope alerts:

VerticalScope Stock Performance

FORA traded down C$1.04 on Wednesday, hitting C$6.20. 27,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,764. VerticalScope has a 12-month low of C$6.20 and a 12-month high of C$30.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$9.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$150.52 million and a PE ratio of -4.30.

About VerticalScope

VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform in Canada. It provides digital advertising services, including direct advertising campaigns, custom content solutions, and programmatic advertising; and e-commerce solutions. The company also focus on hyper-specific subjects that engender strong affinity from online communities of enthusiasts, super fans, experts, pros, hobbyists, and armchair analysts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VerticalScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VerticalScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.