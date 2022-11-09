Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Down 21%

Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) dropped 21% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.97 and last traded at $29.07. Approximately 5,160 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 429,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on VSAT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Viasat from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Viasat from $53.00 to $47.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Viasat from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Viasat from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.10.

Viasat Stock Down 20.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Institutional Trading of Viasat

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $678.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.89 million. Viasat had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Viasat by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,590,072 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,596,000 after purchasing an additional 55,404 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Viasat by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,342,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $309,500,000 after acquiring an additional 40,414 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in Viasat by 2.2% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,919,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,493,000 after acquiring an additional 63,820 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Viasat by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,098,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,271,000 after acquiring an additional 43,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Viasat by 3.1% during the first quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,047,461 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,916,000 after acquiring an additional 60,919 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

