Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Shares Purchased by Clark Estates Inc. NY

Clark Estates Inc. NY grew its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY owned approximately 0.10% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VSCO. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 48,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 7.0% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 2.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 0.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 123,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

VSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen initiated coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.08.

Shares of VSCO traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.23. 26,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,217. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $65.20. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.80.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.18. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 198.36% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

