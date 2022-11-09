VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:CIL)

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th.

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:CIL opened at $34.87 on Wednesday. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $31.29 and a 1-year high of $45.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 172.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 229,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,769,000 after buying an additional 24,519 shares in the last quarter.

