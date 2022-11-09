VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on November 10th

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.101 per share on Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CFO traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.72. The company had a trading volume of 59,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,046. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $61.66 and a one year high of $78.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.33.

Get VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFO. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,713,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 309.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 30.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 601,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,546,000 after acquiring an additional 140,188 shares during the period.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.