VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CSF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 8th

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

Shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $56.97. The stock had a trading volume of 14,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,262. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.70. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,825,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

