VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share on Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VSMV opened at $37.92 on Wednesday. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a one year low of $34.52 and a one year high of $42.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.70.

Get VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSMV. UBS Group AG increased its stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $596,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.