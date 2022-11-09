VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:CSB)

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSB opened at $52.44 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.98. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $46.33 and a 1 year high of $63.19.

