VIDT Datalink Price Tops $0.57 (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 8th. During the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded up 35.8% against the U.S. dollar. VIDT Datalink has a market cap of $437.52 million and $30,509.00 worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIDT Datalink token can now be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00003092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VIDT Datalink Token Profile

VIDT Datalink launched on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,011,370 tokens. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @vidt_datalink and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@vidtdatalink. VIDT Datalink’s official website is www.vidt-datalink.com.

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

According to CryptoCompare, “VIDT Datalink is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. VIDT Datalink claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation.VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDT Datalink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDT Datalink using one of the exchanges listed above.

