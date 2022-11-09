Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $35.85 and last traded at $35.42, with a volume of 891695 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.35.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.95%.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on VNOM. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.78.

Viper Energy Partners Stock Down 5.1 %

Insider Activity at Viper Energy Partners

The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.43 and its 200-day moving average is $30.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 898,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,612,829.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 961,000 shares of company stock valued at $32,575,500. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viper Energy Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $47,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 100.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 20.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.