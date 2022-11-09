Viridian Therapeutics (VRDN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 14th. Analysts expect Viridian Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.87) per share for the quarter.
Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.20). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,981.32% and a negative return on equity of 206.72%. The business had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.21) EPS. On average, analysts expect Viridian Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Viridian Therapeutics Trading Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ:VRDN opened at $18.93 on Wednesday. Viridian Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $26.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a current ratio of 7.77. The firm has a market cap of $538.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.23.
Insider Transactions at Viridian Therapeutics
Institutional Trading of Viridian Therapeutics
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 589.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 455,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after acquiring an additional 389,065 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,126,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,029,000 after acquiring an additional 150,467 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 331.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 243,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 187,469 shares during the last quarter.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
VRDN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.
About Viridian Therapeutics
Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.
