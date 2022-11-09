Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Trading Up 1.2%

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Rating) was up 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.75 and last traded at $7.67. Approximately 91,802 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 44,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.58.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.26.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.50%.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.
