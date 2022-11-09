Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Trading Up 1.2%

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Rating) was up 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.75 and last traded at $7.67. Approximately 91,802 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 44,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.58.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.26.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund

About Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VGI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 336.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $95,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $107,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 39.1% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $267,000.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

