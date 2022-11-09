VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Shares Down 8%

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) shares traded down 8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.68 and last traded at $9.68. 12,971 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 701,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of VIZIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of VIZIO to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of VIZIO to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

VIZIO Trading Down 1.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.08 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.42.

Insider Activity

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. VIZIO had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $408.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 4,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $54,389.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,906,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,658,194.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other VIZIO news, Director Julia S. Gouw sold 7,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $93,536.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,183.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 4,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $54,389.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,906,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,658,194.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 833,520 shares of company stock valued at $9,496,503. Corporate insiders own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of VIZIO

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,000,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,484,000 after acquiring an additional 166,246 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in VIZIO by 7.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in VIZIO by 32.7% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 356,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 87,691 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in VIZIO by 41.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in VIZIO by 97.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the period. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VIZIO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Further Reading

