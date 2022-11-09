VVS Finance Price Down 24.5% Over Last Week (VVS)

VVS Finance (VVS) traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 9th. In the last week, VVS Finance has traded 24.5% lower against the US dollar. VVS Finance has a total market capitalization of $136.84 million and approximately $3.72 million worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VVS Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About VVS Finance

VVS Finance was first traded on November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 68,087,125,912,003 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,776,220,064,670 tokens. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VVS Finance is vvs.finance.

Buying and Selling VVS Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VVS Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VVS Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

