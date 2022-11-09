VVS Finance (VVS) One Day Volume Hits $4.88 Million

VVS Finance (VVS) traded down 18.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. VVS Finance has a market cap of $167.01 million and approximately $4.88 million worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VVS Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, VVS Finance has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VVS Finance Token Profile

VVS Finance’s genesis date was November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 50,561,384,543,089 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,750,566,852,071 tokens. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. VVS Finance’s official website is vvs.finance.

Buying and Selling VVS Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VVS Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VVS Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

