Wajax Co. (WJX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on January 4th

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Wajax Price Performance

Shares of WJX traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$19.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,132. Wajax has a twelve month low of C$17.25 and a twelve month high of C$28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$19.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$20.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$419.65 million and a P/E ratio of 7.19.

Get Wajax alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Wajax from C$26.50 to C$23.50 in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Wajax Company Profile

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forestry processors, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and wood chippers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.