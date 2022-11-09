Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 248,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $9,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,828.6% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 215.7% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 209.4% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $38.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.71. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.42.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 38.40%.

WBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.08.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

