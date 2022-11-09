Walken (WLKN) Price Hits $0.0325 on Major Exchanges

Walken (WLKN) traded 28.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 9th. One Walken token can currently be purchased for about $0.0325 or 0.00000204 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Walken has a total market cap of $8.80 million and $2.34 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Walken has traded down 35.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.72 or 0.00547888 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,568.96 or 0.28538606 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Walken Token Profile

Walken launched on June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 270,333,333 tokens. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Walken’s official message board is medium.com/@walken.io. Walken’s official website is walken.io.

Buying and Selling Walken

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning .WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Walken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Walken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

