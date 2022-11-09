Walleye Capital LLC Acquires 41,375 Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,375 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Travere Therapeutics worth $5,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 2,540.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $205,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 13.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $286,000.

In related news, insider Peter Heerma sold 3,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $78,118.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,000.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TVTX. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Travere Therapeutics to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.47. 5,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,932. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.61. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.52.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

