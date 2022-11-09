Walleye Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,706 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $4,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PTEN. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 501.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,776,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,983,000 after buying an additional 2,314,628 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,989,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $371,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013,253 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 84.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,474,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,050 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter worth about $19,534,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,082,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,214 shares during the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

In other news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $266,822.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 331,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,306,402.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last three months, insiders sold 83,334 shares of company stock valued at $1,488,098. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN traded down $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.26. 71,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,927,342. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $20.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 2.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is presently -11.19%.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

