Walleye Capital LLC Buys Shares of 180,765 Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 180,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,175,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.14% of Flowserve as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLS. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Flowserve during the 2nd quarter valued at about $662,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 94,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in Flowserve by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 205,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after buying an additional 11,789 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Flowserve by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 353,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,113,000 after buying an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Flowserve by 4,707.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLS traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.24. The company had a trading volume of 14,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,473. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.69. Flowserve Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $37.59.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $872.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.17 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 6.80%. Flowserve’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Flowserve from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Flowserve from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

