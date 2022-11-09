Walleye Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 2,281.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,897 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.34% of Boot Barn worth $6,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the first quarter worth about $76,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 408.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000.

Shares of BOOT traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.06. 8,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,010. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $134.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.59.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $351.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.00 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $132.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Boot Barn to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boot Barn currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.60.

In other news, Director Peter Starrett acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.88 per share, with a total value of $283,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,953.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

